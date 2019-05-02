Dr. Angela Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Azar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Azar, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Azar works at
Locations
-
1
Angela Azar MD9211 ROOSEVELT AVE, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-3001
-
2
Angela Azar MD287 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3496
-
3
Angela Azar MD PC935 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3496
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azar?
Dr.Azar , My husband recommended her. Dr .Arza is very professional and knowledgeable. I had a large Cist on my back . I was a difficult patient but Dr Azar managed to remover it that same day and stitched me up. Which I was super grateful because I wanted it out. I was not willing to wait. Dr Azra and her office are there for they’re patients . They are fast to get you in and out without making you feel rushed out. Thank you
About Dr. Angela Azar, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1003988718
Education & Certifications
- NY Medical College
- Montefiore
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Sophie Davis School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azar speaks Persian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.