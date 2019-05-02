Overview

Dr. Angela Azar, MD is a Dermatologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Azar works at Angela Azar MD in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.