Dr. Angela Applebee, MD

Neurology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Angela Applebee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Applebee works at University Of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Vermont Medical Center
    1 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 847-4589
    Albany Gastroenterology Consultants Pllc
    63 Shaker Rd Ste G01, Albany, NY 12204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 391-2973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Leukodystrophy
Menstrual Migraine
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2020
    Dr. Applebee is a great MS/Headache specialist. I was transferred to her 2 years ago by my other provider who went to work at the VA. I cannot say enough good things about her. She is kind/caring and explains test results, especially MRI results so that the average patient can understand them. I am so glad that she takes such excellent care of me.
    Mare — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Angela Applebee, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1508051517
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Vermont Fletcher Allen Health Care
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Applebee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Applebee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Applebee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applebee has seen patients for Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

