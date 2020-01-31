Dr. Angela Applebee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Applebee, MD
Dr. Angela Applebee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
University of Vermont Medical Center1 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-4589
Albany Gastroenterology Consultants Pllc63 Shaker Rd Ste G01, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 391-2973
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Dr. Applebee is a great MS/Headache specialist. I was transferred to her 2 years ago by my other provider who went to work at the VA. I cannot say enough good things about her. She is kind/caring and explains test results, especially MRI results so that the average patient can understand them. I am so glad that she takes such excellent care of me.
- University Of Vermont Fletcher Allen Health Care
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Dr. Applebee has seen patients for Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
