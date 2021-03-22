Dr. Angela Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Angel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Angel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Angel works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists of Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-4421Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Women's Health Specialists of Dallas at Rockwall1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 130, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 363-4421
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angel?
Compassionate & knowledgeable, an absolutely terrific Doctor!
About Dr. Angela Angel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578516654
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW/Parkland Meml Hosp
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel works at
Dr. Angel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angel speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.