Overview

Dr. Angela Angel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Angel works at Womens Health Specialists of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.