Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Anagnos works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Health
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sleep Medicine and Neurology, PC
    361 S Monroe St Ste 30, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 247-5337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr. Anagnos and her excellent staff have done a fine job in caring for patients. In a safe and secure environment they've made a somewhat agitating process smooth and reassuring, including the sleep tests, the office visits, and the follow-up information. Special appreciation of the fine job technician Albert does as well. Thumbs up to the whole office.
    Anne Cross — Jul 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD
    About Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1174542047
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University Hosps Of Cleveland
    Internship
    • Riverside Meth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anagnos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anagnos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anagnos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anagnos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anagnos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

