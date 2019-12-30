Dr. Angela Akonye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akonye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Akonye, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Akonye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Angela Akonye MD PA1315 N Ellison Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 858-1101Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
George Cajas MD PA315 N San Saba Ste 1068, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 696-2496
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was beyond great. I had to schedule an emergency c-section with my second baby. I had a preeclampsia. She was always extremely careful since I had a history of preeclampsia. I was advised to see a high risk pregnancy consultant. My baby was born at 35weeks. Dr. Akonye gave me suggestions on which Hospital would be more efficient to handle NICU babies too. Dr. Akonye is efficient, caring and overall a great ob/ gyn.
About Dr. Angela Akonye, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Akonye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akonye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Akonye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akonye.
