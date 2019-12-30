Overview

Dr. Angela Akonye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Akonye works at Women's Center at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.