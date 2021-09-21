Dr. Angela Adomako, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adomako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Adomako, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Adomako, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Care for Women - Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient I was very impressed with Dr. Adomako, great listener, Great bed side matters, great safety regarding COVID19, although I wasn't impressed with one person at the front desk, being a new patient and not knowing what to expect I felt very un-easy this staff member was very rude and not helpful :( also waiting the day before to tell a patient the cost of a procedure is ridiculous as well as being missed informed was very disappointing. I do want to continue seeing Dr. Adomako she's a great doctor, with ways to express your thoughts online is a good thing, hopefully my experience well get better moving forward. P.S. a big Thanks to Terry she's the best :)
About Dr. Angela Adomako, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Akan
- 1821399411
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adomako has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adomako accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adomako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adomako has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adomako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adomako speaks Akan.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adomako. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adomako.
