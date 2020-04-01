Dr. Veloso Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel Veloso Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angel Veloso Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Veloso Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Centerthe5101 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 461-1881
-
2
Kendall Regional Medical Center11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cristina Marin MD8525 SW 92nd St Ste D17, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 591-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veloso Jr?
Dr. Angel Veloso is a very caring and professional GI physician. He is extremely knowledgeable and took care of all my symptoms.
About Dr. Angel Veloso Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477589505
Education & Certifications
- U Zaragoza
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veloso Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veloso Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veloso Jr works at
Dr. Veloso Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veloso Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veloso Jr speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloso Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloso Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veloso Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veloso Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.