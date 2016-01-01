Dr. Angel Tejeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Tejeda, MD
Overview
Dr. Angel Tejeda, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Tejeda works at
Locations
Primary4305 E 8th Ave Ste C, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-6305
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angel Tejeda, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710905914
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejeda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tejeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tejeda works at
Dr. Tejeda speaks Spanish.
