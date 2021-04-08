Overview

Dr. Angel Tafur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Tafur works at Family Medicine Practices in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.