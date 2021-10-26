Dr. Angel Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angel Rosario, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 930-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosario ha sido mi médico por muchos años. Excelente médico. Siempre me ha atendido con cortesía, ha contestado mis preguntas, ha sido muy amable.
About Dr. Angel Rosario, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023127909
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
