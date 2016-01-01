Dr. Rodriguez-Chevres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel Rodriguez-Chevres, MD
Dr. Angel Rodriguez-Chevres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF PUEBLA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Delusional Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 E Main Dr, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (915) 887-3410
-
2
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
-
3
Abts1600 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 887-3410
-
4
Emergence Health Network725 S Mesa Hills Dr Bldg 1, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 887-3414
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Angel Rodriguez-Chevres, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285653089
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF PUEBLA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
