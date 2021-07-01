See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Angel Rios, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Angel Rios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Rios works at El Paso Obstetrics and Gynecology - North Oregon St in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Obstetrics and Gynecology - North Oregon St
    1700 N Oregon St Ste 755, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7602

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Prudential

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Have been seeing Dr Rios for 20 years he is just the best.
    Charlyn Soto — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Angel Rios, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063526622
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus|University Puerto Rico
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Dr. Angel Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rios works at El Paso Obstetrics and Gynecology - North Oregon St in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rios’s profile.

    Dr. Rios has seen patients for C-Section, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

