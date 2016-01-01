See All Plastic Surgeons in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Angel Purdy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Angel Purdy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Purdy works at Angel Purdy, MD in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angel Purdy M.d. P.A.
    3635 Old Court Rd Ste 412, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 602-3656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Hidradenitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Angel Purdy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457339145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

