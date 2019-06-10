Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Angel L Lopez DPM910 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Directions (817) 625-1103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Lopez. He's the best as far as I'm concerned. Have been taking my brother to him for 2 years and actually started using him myself. He takes whatever time he needs and never gets in a hurry
About Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
