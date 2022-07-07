Dr. Angel Heredia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heredia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Heredia, MD
Overview
Dr. Angel Heredia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Heredia works at
Locations
The Prairie Clinic1541 E Fabyan Pkwy Ste 101, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 845-9644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Heredia for over 20 years now, since I was a teen into adult hood. He has seen me through some difficult times and some good times and we have experimented with new medicines as they become available over the years. I have had primary treatment for ADHD and have also gone through a short periods of depression. I have recommended him to others. I do agree that appointment wait times have been very high but on the flip side I have never been rushed out of an appointment that has gone over.
About Dr. Angel Heredia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023181070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
