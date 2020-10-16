See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Angel Chang, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angel Chang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chang works at Angel Chang, MD in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Angel Chang, MD
    4231 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 880-3336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Angel Chang, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780942771
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Virginia Commonwealth University
Internship
  • Franklin Square hospital Center
Medical Education
  • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

