Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Locations
Angel Caraballo, MD140 W 86th St Apt 4A, New York, NY 10024 Directions (347) 378-0375Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Dr. Caraballo at the very worst time in our lives. He has been incredibly kind, patient and has listened to our child’s concerns about medication and has helped us all reshape our thinking and behavior.
About Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952461063
Education & Certifications
- Columbia/Cornell Unviersity Hospitals
- StonyBrook Univeristy Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital (SUNY)
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Caraballo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caraballo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caraballo.
