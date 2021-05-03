Overview

Dr. Angel Caban, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Caban works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.