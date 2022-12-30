See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Angel Boev, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (53)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angel Boev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Boev works at Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY with other offices in Geneva, NY and Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boev Clinic
    1445 Portland Ave Ste 309, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-2638
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Boev Clinic
    293 W North St, Geneva, NY 14456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-2638
  3. 3
    Boev Clinic
    395 West St Ste 001, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 342-2638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • F.F. Thompson Hospital
  • Geneva General Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 30, 2022
    After one full year of severe spinal pain and disability and receiving no further hope from any other medical professionals, Dr. Boev, without hesitation, took on the risk of operating on my multiple spine issues. He performed spinal fusions from T11 to L4. Now at two months postop, I have little residual pain, am not taking any pain medications and have much more freedom of movement. After being home bound and nearly bed bound for a year, I am finally getting my life back. I cannot say enough good things about his entire team. Thank you so much for your excellent care.
    Virginia — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Angel Boev, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083625008
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Boev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Boev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Boev has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more.

    Dr. Boev speaks Bulgarian and Russian.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Boev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

