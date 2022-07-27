Dr. Angel Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Angel Blanco, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6400 Fannin St Ste 220, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blonco is a great radiologist oncologist. Dr. Blonco answered all my questions and explained everything to me. I appreciate what he has done to me and make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Angel Blanco, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1447240593
Education & Certifications
- Washington
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
