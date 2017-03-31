See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Angel Alsina, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Dr. Angel Alsina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

Dr. Alsina works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Liver Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 31, 2017
    Dr Alsina I credit for doing God's work. I thank him for all of the time that he has spent learning medicine. For choosing this field in medicine. His expertise and dedication. His way of explaining the disease. His compassion, never leaving a stone unturned. His teamwork with his staff of doctors, especially Dr Franco, who did my transplant. And for his support staff. Yes, I recommend Dr Alsina for all of the reasons above. Also, for his work in medical Study Programs. Studies save lives.
    John P Fahey in Naples, FL — Mar 31, 2017
    About Dr. Angel Alsina, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073516209
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
