Dr. Angel Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Angel Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists - Mobile MOHS Surgery - Providence Park580 Providence Park Dr E Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 210-2004
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists - Daphne8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-2001Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Allen for a cyst removal and was very pleased with the procedure , almost painless . Dr. Allen is very helpful in explaining procedures and follow ups . Gave me good wound care instruction after the surgery . Very well pleased with her and the the staff . Would recommend for her thoroughness and care . Thanks.
About Dr. Angel Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780664409
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.