Overview

Dr. Angana Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.



Dr. Shah works at Chirag Shah, MD, LLC in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.