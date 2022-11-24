Dr. Anfissa Sokolova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anfissa Sokolova, MD
Dr. Anfissa Sokolova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology900 Pacific Ave Ste 501, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-3108
Providence Health & Services-wa916 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 304-6100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best doctor I’ve ever experienced. She truly cares about her patients and your baby too. I met her the first time in 2021 when she was the standing physician to deliver my baby. There were complications and she jumped right in and delivered my baby so fast. Fastest, easiest delivery I’ve ever experienced. Today, Nov 23, 2022 she was my New doctor taking over for a previous physician and I couldn’t have been more excited to see her and realize the BEST doctor ever is now my provider long-term. I couldn’t recommend every doctor so highly. You’ll be in great hands with Dr. Sokolova.
Dr. Sokolova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokolova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokolova has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokolova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.