Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Reszko works at
Locations
Anetta Reszko MD PhD PC156 5th Ave Ste 304, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 759-8449
Russak Dermatology PC115 E 57th St Ste 1220, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 759-8449
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly professional stuff! Dr.Anetta Reszko and her team made sure I was comfortable!:)) Dr.Anetta Reszko explained what she was going to do before starting the procedure and there was no pain at all! I will definitely come again!
About Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve Univesity
- Dermatology
