Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD

Dermatology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Reszko works at New York Skin Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Anetta Reszko MD PhD PC
    156 5th Ave Ste 304, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 759-8449
    Russak Dermatology PC
    115 E 57th St Ste 1220, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 759-8449

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Cellulitis
Acne
Impetigo
Cellulitis
Acne

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Friendly professional stuff! Dr.Anetta Reszko and her team made sure I was comfortable!:)) Dr.Anetta Reszko explained what she was going to do before starting the procedure and there was no pain at all! I will definitely come again!
    Sarah Kocansky — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1114186400
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Cleveland Clin Fndn
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve Univesity
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anetta Reszko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reszko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reszko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reszko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reszko works at New York Skin Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reszko’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reszko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reszko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reszko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reszko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

