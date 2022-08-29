Overview

Dr. Anessa Alappatt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairborn, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine Rootstown Oh and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Alappatt works at Fairborn Medical Center in Fairborn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.