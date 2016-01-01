Dr. Anelise Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anelise Engel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anelise Engel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Fed De Santa Maria.
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
New York University Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anelise Engel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U Fed De Santa Maria
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.