Overview
Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best heart surgeon I know.
About Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205869765
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hammersmith Hospital|Harefield Hospital
- University Of Nigeria Teaching Hospital
- University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anyanwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anyanwu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Anyanwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anyanwu works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anyanwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anyanwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anyanwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anyanwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.