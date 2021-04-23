Dr. Puljic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anela Puljic, MD
Overview
Dr. Anela Puljic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Puljic works at
Locations
Woodglen Medical Group315 E Route 66 Ste 101, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4124
Stephanie Cropper MD Inc.250 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 392-2002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am forever grateful for this doctor. I had to be induced and spent 3 days in labor. She was the third doctor assigned to me and the ONLY doctor willing to try *everything* before resorting to a c section. Every other doctor insisted on doing a c section. She was kind, patient and saved me. 10/10 would recommend!
About Dr. Anela Puljic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
