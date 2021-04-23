Overview

Dr. Anela Puljic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Puljic works at Woodglen Medical Group in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.