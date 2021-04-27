Overview

Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Central American Autonomous University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Alvarado works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.