Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (120)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Central American Autonomous University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Alvarado works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of General Surgery
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 409, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 844-4480
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    David Jurkovich MD Pllc
    2301 N University Dr Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 372-1429
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Quality Health Plans
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr Alvarado was thorough and friendly. He eased any anxiety and went over all the alternatives. He performed laproscopic surgery to remove my gall bladder. I was able to go home the same day feeling well. I had gone to emergency room and they said I needed to remove gall bladder. Dr. Alvarado was the surgeon the chose. I checked on various sites and he had good credentials and recommendations so I used him. Would recommend him.
    ASD — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD
    About Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629065222
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    • Metropolitan Hosp
    • Central American Autonomous University
    • San Vicente de Paul
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anel Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alvarado’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

