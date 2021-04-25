Overview

Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Cameron Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Afzal works at Psychiatric Center LLC in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Calabasas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.