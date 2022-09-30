Dr. Aneesa Krishnamurthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aneesa Krishnamurthy, DO
Dr. Aneesa Krishnamurthy, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Mielke Group Inc.3 Shircliff Way Ste 333, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-6590
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent provider and actually listens to me and cares about my pain. I love her amazing Doctor. I highly recommend her and I and so glad that my PC referred me to her. Dr K goes above and beyond to try to find out what is causes the pain and work to solve the problem.
- 18 years of experience
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.