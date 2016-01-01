Dr. Aneesa Keya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aneesa Keya, MD
Overview
Dr. Aneesa Keya, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).
Dr. Keya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Leith Abdulla MD3411 Olandwood Ct Ste 105, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-5260
-
2
Dr. Leith Abdulla MD11125 Rockville Pike Ste 208, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-5858
- 3 157 PO Box, Ashton, MD 20861 Directions (301) 881-5858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keya?
About Dr. Aneesa Keya, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1558536508
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keya works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Keya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.