Overview

Dr. Anees Saleemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saleemi works at Arlington Heart in Arlington, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Dyslipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.