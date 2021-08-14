Overview

Dr. Andy Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Yu works at Pacific Gastroenterology in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Heartburn and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.