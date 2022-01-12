See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. Andy Tran, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andy Tran, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Tran works at Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Heart & Vascular
    12361 W Bola Dr Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-9486
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Tran for eight years and my husband has been a patient of his for four years. Upon moving to Arizona I was concerned about finding an electrophysiologist as the doctor I had in Colorado is excellent. My insurance agent suggested Dr. Tran and I am ever grateful that he did. By far, Dr. Tran is the very best electrophysiologist I have been to. He excels in his field and nothing seems to be beyond his expertise. In addition to his surgical and diagnostic skills, he is caring and compassionate. Dr. Tran will go the extra mile and beyond for you. Terri, his PA, is also excellent.
    Frances Wisdom — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andy Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295781029
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Pinnacle Vein and Vascular Center in Surprise, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

