Overview

Dr. Andy Thanjan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Thanjan works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.