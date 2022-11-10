Dr. Andy Thanjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thanjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Thanjan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Thanjan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The George Washington University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Thanjan works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc7611 Forest Ave Ste 410, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-8206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc5855 Bremo Rd Ste 706, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-8206
Short Pump Medical Plaza12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 285-8206
Virginia Endoscopy Group-Staples Mill Road (diagnostic procedures only)2369 Staples Mill Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 285-8206
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thanjan and his staff are just great! The whole process is pretty much stress free. His staff are all excellent, very friendly, and calming. Thank you Dr. Thanjan and staff!
About Dr. Andy Thanjan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical College, Albany Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- The George Washington University School of Medicine
- The George Washington University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
