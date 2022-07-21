Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andy Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Andy Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 S Orange Ave Ste 165, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7580
-
2
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-7790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
very nice, knowledgable pleasant and right to the point.
About Dr. Andy Rodriguez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1972820330
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.