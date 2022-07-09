Overview

Dr. Andy Redmond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Redmond works at Texas Spine and Joint Hospital in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.