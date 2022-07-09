See All Neurosurgeons in Tyler, TX
Dr. Andy Redmond, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andy Redmond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Redmond works at Texas Spine and Joint Hospital in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Spine Care
    1814 Roseland Blvd Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 592-6000
  2. 2
    Precision Spine Care - Tyler
    2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 592-6000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2022
    Dr. Redmond did an excellent job on my carpal tunnel, I was in major pain before seeing him now it's just a little of pain
    Arlene White — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Andy Redmond, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831373042
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Medical Center
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andy Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redmond works at Texas Spine and Joint Hospital in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Redmond’s profile.

    Dr. Redmond has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

