Dr. Andy Redmond, MD
Dr. Andy Redmond, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Precision Spine Care1814 Roseland Blvd Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000
Precision Spine Care - Tyler2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Dr. Redmond did an excellent job on my carpal tunnel, I was in major pain before seeing him now it's just a little of pain
About Dr. Andy Redmond, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831373042
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Med
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Redmond speaks Spanish.
