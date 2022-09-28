Overview

Dr. Andy Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lee works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.