Dr. Andy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group75 68 187 St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee operated twice on me. He explain everything to me. He has great bedside manners. He’s a very kind person. But, most of all he does s a great surgeon.
About Dr. Andy Lee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Italian
- 1134176126
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, French and Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.