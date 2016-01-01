Overview

Dr. Andy Kiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Kiser works at St. Clair Medical Group General Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.