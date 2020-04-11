Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andy Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Andy Huang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College: Valhalla, Ny
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty769 54th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Very good doctor, combines a professional but caring demeanor with thorough and up-to-date knowledge of his field. Responsive to questions and emergency situations. Has a polite and competent staff. Hospital staff saved me in a life-threatening situation.
About Dr. Andy Huang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- 1134150915
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College: Valhalla, Ny
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.