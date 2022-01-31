Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andy Hay, MD
Overview
Dr. Andy Hay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.
Dr. Hay works at
Locations
John L Antus MD PC8717 Digges Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 366-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seening Dr. Hay since 2006 for an eye condition that needs monitering. He also did surgery to remove a growth on my eyelid and did a superb job. He and his staff are warm, and, caring. We are lucky to have them in this area!
About Dr. Andy Hay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235172461
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hay works at
Dr. Hay has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.