Dr. Andy Hay, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (33)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andy Hay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.

Dr. Hay works at Medical Eye Care in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John L Antus MD PC
    8717 Digges Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 366-3555

  • Fauquier Hospital

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 31, 2022
    I have been seening Dr. Hay since 2006 for an eye condition that needs monitering. He also did surgery to remove a growth on my eyelid and did a superb job. He and his staff are warm, and, caring. We are lucky to have them in this area!
    Jennifer Keen — Jan 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andy Hay, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hay has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

