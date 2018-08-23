Overview

Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Hawthorne works at Dr. Andy Hawthorne in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.