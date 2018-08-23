Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawthorne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Hawthorne works at
Locations
Dr. Andy Hawthorne200 Medical Pkwy Ste 360, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (737) 276-4516
Central Texas Surgical Associates1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2214, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (737) 276-4507Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawthorne?
I was in severe pain, went to the ER and he was available throughout the night tracking me. Luckily I was able to wait to schedule my surgery for a week later but still went to him due to his attention that night. I could tell he was very good at his job and felt instantly at ease after meeting him. His surgery went flawlessly, I am gallbladderless. I was very impressed with his skills and I work in the healthcare field. I would highly recommend him to anyone and would return if ever needed.
About Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801919881
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawthorne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawthorne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawthorne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawthorne works at
Dr. Hawthorne has seen patients for Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawthorne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawthorne speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawthorne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawthorne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawthorne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawthorne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.