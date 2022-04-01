Dr. Andy Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Hand, MD
Overview
Dr. Andy Hand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2201 W Loop 340 Ste 200, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 752-2575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the time I walked in I knew this was the place I should be! The staff was so amazing and explained everything in full detail! You’re definitely in the best hands with Dr. Hand literally! Recovery has been a breeze and all my fears has melted away thanks to this wonderful dream team! If I could give them 10 stars I would. I’m 7 days post -op and feel like I’m becoming myself again! Oh I had a tummy tuck by the way! The results already are mind blowing and I’m so excited for the summer! Thank you Dr. Andy Hand for giving me my confidence back!
About Dr. Andy Hand, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Plastic Surgery
