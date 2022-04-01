See All Plastic Surgeons in Woodway, TX
Dr. Andy Hand, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andy Hand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2201 W Loop 340 Ste 200, Woodway, TX 76712 (254) 752-2575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Apr 01, 2022
    From the time I walked in I knew this was the place I should be! The staff was so amazing and explained everything in full detail! You're definitely in the best hands with Dr. Hand literally! Recovery has been a breeze and all my fears has melted away thanks to this wonderful dream team! If I could give them 10 stars I would. I'm 7 days post -op and feel like I'm becoming myself again! Oh I had a tummy tuck by the way! The results already are mind blowing and I'm so excited for the summer! Thank you Dr. Andy Hand for giving me my confidence back!
    The best in Cen-Tex! — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Andy Hand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619134145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andy Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

