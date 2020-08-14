See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valencia, CA
Dr. Andy Dang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dang works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Valencia Specialty & Women's Health Center
    23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
    Facey Medical Group
    14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Dang does a great job in accessing my allergy concerns. He has done a great job in recommending the right treatment for my allergies. He’s patient and listens to all my concerns and answers them so that I can understand what is going on and how to best treat my symptoms.
    — Aug 14, 2020
    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1154335735
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andy Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

