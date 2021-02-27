Overview

Dr. Andy Cho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH, Worthington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.