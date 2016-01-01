Overview

Dr. Andy Cheng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cheng works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

