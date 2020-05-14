Dr. Andy Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Chang, MD
Dr. Andy Chang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2247Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Pasadena Clinic800 Fairmount Ave Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (323) 361-2247
Orange County Clinic15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (323) 361-2247
Pomona Clinic1770 N Orange Grove Ave Ste 210, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (323) 361-2247
Arcadia Clinic468 E Santa Clara St, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (323) 361-2247
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Most incredible pediatric urologist in all of LA. I am a pediatrician, and I have worked with just about every pediatric urologist in LA. Dr. Chang is the ONLY urologist I refer to. He has the most incredible bedside manners, never suggests surgery unless necessary, and yet is probably the most gift urological surgeon in town! All our families love him and appreciate everything he brings to the visit. I trust him fully!
About Dr. Andy Chang, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford University
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
