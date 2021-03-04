Dr. Andy Abril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Abril, MD
Overview
Dr. Andy Abril, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Abril works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abril?
He figured out what was wrong with me after 2 years of MD to MD dealing with symtoms I didn't understand were connected. I saw him for many years and we tinkered with things and dealt with symtoms. He was always wonderful and understanding. I am now in remission, and he is my hero :)
About Dr. Andy Abril, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447240239
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abril has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abril works at
Dr. Abril has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abril. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.